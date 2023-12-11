Suara.com – Secretary General of the DPP PDI Perjuangan (PDIP), Hasto Kristiyanto, said that the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number 3, Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD, was committed to eradicating illegal levies (extortion), corruption and the food mafia.

Hasto ensured that if candidate pair number 3 was elected president and vice president it would provide a sense of justice to all Indonesian people.

“What do the people feel? Injustice. There are those who are great, those who want their children to join the National Police and join the TNI have to pay. Isn’t that right? In the future there won’t be any,” said Hasto in a political safari and structural consolidation of the PDIP DPC Tangerang Regency, Banten , Monday (11/12/2023).

“So extortion is not permitted, those who enter state institutions including the TNI-Polri must have a merit system, there must be no illegal levies,” continued Hasto.

PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto at the PDIP DPC consolidation event, Tangerang Regency, Banten. (Suara.com/Bagaskara)

Hasto highlighted the high prices of basic commodities which he considered to be the result of food mafia games and corrupt practices. This can be resolved completely through the cool hands of Mahfud, the legal commander in this country.

“Is the increase in the prices of basic necessities true? These mothers are concerned that the price of chili and rice has increased, is that true? This is happening due to the food mafia. Prof Mahfud MD will sort this out, ladies and gentlemen,” he said.

“So don’t underestimate Prof. Mahfud’s strength in eradicating corruption. If this can be done, education will increase (increase), prices of basic necessities will be controlled because there is no food mafia, jobs will be created,” he continued.

He said that Mahfud, as Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate, has a wealth of experience in eradicating corruption. During his time as law enforcement commander as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud was adept at handling corruption cases such as BLBI.

“Prof Mahfud is a figure who cannot be bribed. A figure who knows the ins and outs of legal issues. When he was Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs he made various breakthroughs so that BLBI debts could be resolved because of Prof Mahfud’s intervention,” he said.

Vice Presidential candidate number 3, Mahfud MD while attending the National Halaqoh and Gathering event with kiai from all over Bekasi Regency/City at the Ma’had Anida Al-Islamy Islamic Boarding School, Kampung Mede, Bekasi Jaya, Bekasi City, Monday (4/12/2023) Evening.

Moreover, he said, Mahfud, who has a track record as Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK), is experienced in providing justice to the weak.

“So many people have become victims of injustice, they do not get the same opportunities due to various nepotism collusions that occur, then Prof Mahfud will sort that out,” he said.

He then appealed to the public that Ganjar-Mahfud were the perfect combination to lead the nation, because both of them were not emotional and always measured in their actions.

“That’s Ganjar-Mahfud, brothers and sisters, so their leadership is solid, their leadership never gets emotional, their leadership has no track record of kidnapping activists, that’s Mr. Ganjar-Prof Mahfud,” he concluded.