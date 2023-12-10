Here we get an interesting message related to one of the most notable games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. In this case we are talking about Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, announced at the Game Awards 2023. It is the next project from EA Originals, a Metroidvania about overcoming pain that will come to Switch April 23, 2024.

Tales of Kenzera: EXPAND

In the text that we leave you below, those responsible for the title detail their inspirations in the development. You already know that this game has a unique perspective. Abubakar Salimdeveloper of the title, has confirmed that he was inspired by the loss of his father to cancer to explore grief in the game.

Salim shared with Polygon how the game addresses grief, reflecting his own experience. The game is about developing a character in an unknown world, unlocking tools to overcome barriers. This narrative reflects the experience of facing emotional challenges, exploring the idea that certain obstacles are only overcome by moving forward and understanding them better.

These were his words:

You are developing a character in the middle of nowhere, they have no idea where they are going or where they are. They have a vague idea, but not really. And the more time you spend with him, the more tools you’ll unlock to be able to maneuver around him. Sometimes you will come across something that seems like a barrier that you can’t get through. It’s just until you go a little further and then you say, Oh, that makes sense. I’m going back there.

What do you think? We read you in the comments!

Via.