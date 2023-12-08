There were a good amount of indie announcements on The Game Awards 2023 y Electronic Arts He was not left out of the ceremony, since he revealed one of the projects that he will support through his publication label EA Originals.

As some sources had anticipated, EA Originals presented a new game called Tales of Kenzera: EXPANDwhich will feature rhythmic combats with an aesthetic 2.5D and is inspired by bantu cultures. It is developed by Surgent StudiosFounded by Abubakar Salim (Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Raised by Wolves).

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

What is Tales of Kenzera: ZAU about?

“Embark on a moving story for one person, inspired by the actor’s experience of grief Abubakar Salim, and discover how love gives us the courage to move on after a devastating loss. She uses the powers of the sun and moon to defeat the restless spirits in rhythmic combats and become a respectable Nganga – a spiritual healer. Discover a lush universe with an untold story of chaos and order, and travel through mystical 2.5D realms full of color and depth, animated by the composer’s enchanting original music Nainita Desai“, reads the game description.

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU will arrive on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo platforms, as well as PC, the April 23, 2024.

You can watch the reveal trailer below.

What did you think of this experience prepared by EA Originals and Surgent Studios? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to The Game Awards by visiting this page.

Related video: Games that DESERVED TO WIN Game of the Year

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News