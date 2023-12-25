One hundred and twenty years of Harley-Davidson. A long story in which an Italian played a significant role: Carlo Talamo. Not secondary because, before him, the American brand was unknown in Italy. Above all, his motorcycles were considered cowboy steeds, heavy and unrideable on our roads; at most, gagà extravagances to make oneself look good at the bar.

Born Carlo Fulvio Talamo Atenolfi Brancaccio di Castelnuovo, made Harleys an object of fashion and cult. Motorcycle advertiser, or motoring enthusiast dedicated to marketing, he started in January 1985 with a small shop in Milan's Chinatown, with an ambitious name Number one: those were the days of the snowfall of the century.

He had just taken over, with a couple of friendsthe HD import from the Castiglioni brothers. A scrap warehouse and a catalog of motorbikes which in Italy were the stuff of carbonari: 15 motorbikes sold in '85. But he had passion, talent and ass: soon the right chemistry was born. HD wanted to give itself a new image; he wrote books of small motorcycle-themed poems; “Milano da bere” was born, which provided him with the right customers: yuppies and fashionistas, who liked to be told that their motorbike cost a lot because it was worth a lot, made of history, iron and chrome, not trivial stuff like that that they sold to others.

Harleys brought back the value of simple things. And then you could have them made to measure, which wasn't a bad thing in an individualistic environment. Talamo was, as they say today, “inspirational”. The poems naturally became advertisements: in one of the first ones marked Numero Uno, he was sitting on a Softail Springer with the fork spring in plain sight; and the gloss was: “Stop and think for a moment. Maybe the time has come to go back to motorcycles.” In another, with one of the first Sportsters, he commented: “I want a bike that can grow with me. I don't want any more week-long adventures. I'm looking for stability.” Short texts on a black background, with brands at the bottom. They would have been perfect for Instagram.