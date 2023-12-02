The British limo can be made brilliant with a few adjustments. In this case we have two less popular options for you.

Every country is good at something. In Japan they make the best small cars, Italy is good at supercars, Americans do the pick-up like no other, Sweden was the birthplace of the station wagon. In the United Kingdom you would say that sports cars are their specialty and that is true. But they were once also extremely good at building stately sloops.

We came across a lot of them at the Essen Motor Show and we will highlight the two most surprising ones for you. Because just like every tuning fair, we saw a number of recurring themes. And one of them is: save the normal cars before they are scrapped.

British limos

There were a huge number of cool cars that we absolutely recognized, but had completely forgotten about. Old Cadets, Passats, Mondeos. Save the cars from destruction and customize them to taste, is the credo. This adjustment can be very extreme, but it is not necessary. These British limos prove that.

The first English sloop is a Rolls-Royce, a Silver Spur. At a glance it looks like a Series III, given the headlights, but we are happy to be corrected by the Rolls Royce connoisseurs. The great thing is that the car is ‘just’ neat. Not extremely thickly repainted with four double layers of paint. Nope, you can even see the patina on the hood. Despite the fact that this is a fairly late example, the youngest Spurs are now almost 30 years old.

The lowering is done using air suspension, which in this case can be exceptionally low, typical for the show. When you start driving it, the car can go up. The rims also get a compliment from us, because they are original Rolls-Royce wheels that have been rebuilt. The end result gives a kind of extra thick OEM+ look.

Yeaaaaag

The second British Limo is this Jaaaaaaag, a Jaguar XJ. The special thing is that it is not a late or early copy, but one from the forgotten generation, the XJ40. This was Jaguars’ way of keeping up with the times. Of course, just like the XJ-S, people didn’t like it at all, initially. The square headlights were pure blasphemy: on a Jaguar! Of course, that includes four round headlights.

As is often the case, enthusiasts didn’t like it at all, but still sold the car. Most depreciated rapidly and ended up on the scrap yard, the fate of most cars. But not this XJ40.

Like many other cars at the fair, the car is equipped with air suspension, so it can last for a very long time. It is not the lowest car on the market, but it comes close. Of course, this British limo no longer has the standard wheels. In this case they are BBSs, of course. Even though times are changing, that financially troubled brand remains well represented at these types of events.

