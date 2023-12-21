MediaMarkt has been delighting us for several weeks with succulent discounts on the occasion of the Christmas celebration, but today it has decided to put all its machinery in motion to offer us exclusive savings on VAT-Free Day, although only on some selected products. So that you don't waste time searching, we have this great one for you. Smart TV Samsung TQ55Q70CATXXC equipped with the latest news, for a price of 598.35 eurosto be able to view all your Christmas movies and series in 4K and HDR.

Ultra thin design

If this Christmas you wanted to buy a new TV equipped with the latest technology, you're in luck. Very rarely can we see such a design thin and compact. This magnificent television will look perfect on your living room furniture thanks to the little space it takes up without containing hardly any frames at the ends of the screen.

They are AirSlim design It is more elegant and slender than ever. And it also integrates perfectly into the wall to save as much space as possible, accompanied by a stable base that holds the back of the television well.

4K screen with the latest technology

This Samsung has a 55-inch 4K panel with Quantum Dot chip, which converts light into more than 1 billion pure colors even at the highest brightness level. Validated by certification PANTONE, all this translates into sharper and more real images, with the ability to appreciate even the smallest detail in each scene of a movie or series. Now you can enjoy greater color fidelity and a more precise and comfortable viewing experience.

In addition, it also has technology Quantum HDR to further strengthen bright and dark areas, optimizing light and contrast. This way you will enjoy each image with amazing quality. HDR10+'s dynamic tone mapping delivers deeper blacks and more vibrant images that will take you to unrealistic heights.

For its part, this TV has a built-in Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, a technology capable of pushing the most gamers in the house to the limit, offering a smooth and fluid game without delays, thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate offered by this panel, suitable for the new generation consoles PS5 and Xbox S|X Series. And to get the most out of those wonderful frames, the back of the Smart TV has 4 HDMI 2.1 ports at 120 Hz.

A TV with great performance and at full volume

The Samsung Smart TV of the Q70c series achieves spectacular performance by implementing a Tizen processor to bring all your content together in one place. Now, navigating the menu of this Samsung is a delight, since you will be able to interact with the applications quickly and easily.

Last but not least, this TV brings with it technology Q-Symphony y Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite), which synchronizes your sound bar with that of the television with perfect precision. Thus, you will enjoy movies and series with all the speakers at the same time, creating an immersive 3D audio atmosphere around you.