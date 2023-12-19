Fans continue to imagine unusual shapes inspired by Pokémon. Here we have a new one that we loved, focused on Drifblim. You can also consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch. You can also consult the best Pokémon games in history on the web.

Drifblim is a Ghost and Flying type Pokémon introduced in Generation 4.. Its evolution is Drifloon, and both are inspired by hot air balloons, but they have a terrifying meaning. Taking into account the description of Drifloon's PokéDex, in which it is stated that it wanders at night in search of children it tries to kidnap, Reddit user Moody-Manticore has shown what Drifblim could look like in a spectacular and terrifying fan. -art.

It is not the first time that fan-arts of this style and inspired in ways different from the usual ones or based on assumptions are shared by the players of the franchise, having obtained a fantastic result in this case. We have also previously been able to see fan-arts inspired by the original and undoubtedly terrifying forms. In the image Drifblim can be seen with a large number of skeletons on its top.

Without a doubt, the final result obtained is great. You can see the complete post with all the images shared by the user in this link. Here you can see it:

(OC) Spooky Driftblim

byu/Moody-Manticore inpokemon

What do you think? Do you think that another design or concept different from the one shown could have turned out better? We read you in the comments. Don't hesitate to leave your opinion!

