The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense said that on Thursday a Chinese hot air balloon entered the country’s airspace, crossing the line in the middle of the Taiwan Strait, the arm of the sea that divides China from the island state. Initially the ministry had described it as a “surveillance balloon”: but then the Defense Minister himself, Chiu Kuo-cheng, downplayed the story, claiming that the first hypothesis is that it is a meteorological probe, that is, a instrument used for atmospheric measurements.

Earlier this year, another Chinese balloon was at the center of a diplomatic crisis between China and the United States: in that case it was found and shot down off the eastern US coast, over the Atlantic Ocean. The United States had accused China of using it for espionage operations, while China had claimed that it was a civilian balloon used for meteorological purposes and ended up in US airspace only by mistake.

The island of Taiwan is effectively an independent state but China claims it as its own territory. Over the past three years, tensions between the two countries have increased both because of frequent Chinese military exercises around the island and because Taiwan is supported by the United States. Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for January 13th in Taiwan: China has often been accused of applying military or economic pressure to influence Taiwanese politics and elect an administration favorable to the Chinese government.