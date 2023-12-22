It doesn't happen that often that in the same year, countries and supranational entities are called to the polls which, in addition to having considerable importance on a global level, are protagonists of that given historical and political moment. Whether it is something rare or frequent, it is what awaits us in view of 2024, the year in which both the United States and Russia will be called to vote in the presidential elections and in which in the old continent we will be called to elect the new representatives of the Parliament European, but not only. Already in January, for example, there will be voting to elect the president and parliament of Taiwan, and during the course of the year almost four out of ten human beings will be called to vote in numerous important countries from Mexico to South Africa, from Pakistan to South Korea and to Venezuela, the last protagonist in chronological terms of a crisis over the border with neighboring Guyana, resolved for now with a meeting between the leaders.

American unknowns

A particularly awaited appointment, the vote that could prove more decisive than others in a historical moment like this, will not be the first in chronological order and could influence and at the same time be influenced by numerous political, war and diplomatic events in the coming months. Obviously we are talking about the American presidential elections, scheduled for November 5th, around which many unknowns still revolve today. The first of these is linked to the candidacies, however paradoxical, given that the Democrats express the current occupant of the White House, Joe Biden, still in his first term, and on the Republican side Donald Trump leads all the relevant polls by a wide margin in the primaries. Yet, nothing seems to be taken for granted.

Biden was elected in 2020 in a context that suggested that the then seventy-seven year old would be president for a single term and that, once the four years were over, he would leave the candidacy to his deputy, Kamala Harris, who was also chosen with this in mind. Harris' popularity, however, did not take off and the numerous emergencies of recent years did not leave much room for relay prospects. Biden then announced last April that he intends to run again next year, and that he wants to do so again with Kamala Harris as his running mate, but there has been no shortage of observers who have raised the question of Biden's age, which, if If elected again, he would conclude his second term at 86. On the other hand, Trump is clearly leading in all the polls for the Republican primaries, but four judicial charges are currently pending against him, from the one on the alleged payment of the pornographic actress Stormy Daniels to keep their alleged sexual relationship hidden, to that of the government documents kept in the Mar-a-Lago residence, up to the most serious proceeding on the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021 and the latest in chronological order, the alleged pressure to subvert the electoral results in Georgia in 2020. Proceedings that could hinder his race towards returning to the White House.

Anything could happen

In this climate, rumors of alternative names are circulating, with Biden himself hinting that if Trump were not there, he might not even run. But then who? If the Republicans still have to face the primaries, where high-profile names such as Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley will also run, the Democrats will have to make a choice from scratch that is anything but simple.

Meanwhile, the polls attribute a variable advantage in favor of the Republicans in any case, but it must be said that the vote is almost a year away and things could change. It was also seen in the 2022 midterm elections, where the Democrats achieved a better result than expected.

But the real unknown is the relationship between the vote and the international situation, particularly with respect to the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine. The Biden administration has offered broad support to Israel in the operations that began following the Hamas attacks on October 7, but at the same time it has clearly warned Netanyahu of potential mistakes in the management of the conflict and has harshly criticized the current composition of the government , which includes religious extremist parties. While waiting to understand how Washington will manage this phase, there are fears that among young people and Americans of Arab origin – sections of the population generally close to the Democrats – US support for Israel could alienate sympathy towards Biden, a fact that could be decisive in some states in the balance.

What is happening in Ukraine, however, is another story, with sectors of the Republican Party becoming increasingly lukewarm towards large expenditures for military support for Kiev. However, the conflict, in a situation of stalemate on the field, does not seem to have an easy way out and the risk is that a stop to support could nullify what has been invested so far and allow Russia to achieve, perhaps in a longer period of time , its original objectives. Finding a shared solution within the framework of international law does not appear to be a simple task, and could be one of the challenges of US diplomacy in the coming months, as well as an election campaign topic. With what hesitations, it remains to be discovered.

Between war and sovereignty

Between 6 and 9 June the citizens of the 27 countries of the European Union will be called to elect the members of parliament in a climate, again in this case, which will be heavily influenced by the conflict in Ukraine which has been affecting them geographically and not only for a long time closer. To this will be added themes that traditionally concern the European vote, from migratory issues to economic ones in what, among other things, is the first vote of its kind after Covid and the consequent measures, as well as after the start of the invasion Russian from Ukraine.

In Europe in general we have been witnessing for years a decline in traditional social democratic parties in favor of forces of another kind, in many cases Eurosceptic: a mechanism which could lead, once the new Parliament has been elected, to a European Commission with a different majority from the one that today supports Ursula Von der Leyen, still led by Popolare but shifted to the right and which could be governed primarily by an agreement with the Conservatives of the ECR chaired by Giorgia Meloni. This last European force, which also includes Fratelli d'Italia, is very strong in some Eastern countries, starting with Poland, and could become the third largest force in the next European parliament, overtaking the liberal democrats of Renew, with Meloni's party which could have the greatest weight in the patrol. But it is not so much the weight of the ECR that could influence the political choices of Europe and individual countries, but rather that of more right-wing forces, such as the Germans of the AfD, who are even in second place in all electoral polls on the vote in Germany .

In the past, European elections have seen parties other than the traditional ones obtain surprising results: from the eurosceptics of Ukip in the United Kingdom (when it was still in the EU) to the Greens and the Pirate Party. Approaching this round, among the last countries to vote in chronological order were Slovakia and the Netherlands, where the socialists opposed to support for Ukraine led by Robert Fico in the first case and the Eurosceptic and anti-immigrant conservatives of Geert won Wilders in the second. Two cases that show how responses are expected from different corners of Europe on some crucial issues of the moment and how this vote could be fundamental precisely with regards to topics such as migrants, the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis. With the current international situation in the background, starting from the prospect of EU enlargement to the Balkans, Moldova and Ukraine: the latter, however, cannot happen without the end of the ongoing conflict and without years of work for Kiev to reach the rigid objectives set for entry into the Union. A topic that will cause discussion, as will a specter that hovers over the continent: the risk that a Trump victory in the United States in November could lead to a gradual disengagement of Washington from the European theater, forcing the countries of the Union to face a anything but a secondary theme, that of defense at a time when the winds of war are closer than ever.

Putin's show of strength

If there's one thing that's far from being in doubt, it's who will be the winner of Russia's next presidential election. Scheduled for March 17th, they will obviously see Vladimir Putin running for the third consecutive term and fifth term overall (interspersed with a term as Prime Minister when the limit of two consecutive terms was still in force), and as for the 2018 elections the competition seems destined not to put him in particular difficulty, especially after the further squeeze on independent media following the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

Precisely the war in Ukraine, however, will put these elections under the magnifying glass not so much for the outcome expected at the polls, but for the influence that this vote will have on public opinion and on the continuation of the conflict, currently in stalemate phase and a decrease in intensity due to the winter season.

Putin presented himself to public opinion as almost forced to run again. In a video released by the Kremlin, speaking to a colonel, Putin says he has no choice but to return to the field again in the next elections. By the time we go to the vote, barring surprising interruptions, the conflict in Ukraine will have passed two years since the fateful 24 February 2022, and the objective for Putin as president of a Russia at war will be to further consolidate his leadership, trying to overcome 77.5 percent of the votes obtained in 2018.

But the war in Ukraine will not only have an impact from this point of view. Russia, in fact, will call to the polls not only Crimea, as already happened in 2018, but also the four Ukrainian oblasts unilaterally annexed by Moscow, in a gesture that could make the ongoing conflict even more acute.

Taiwan: China at the window

However, it will not be just the United States, the European Union and Russia that will vote in 2024. A test that will arrive immediately at the beginning of the year concerns another country at the center of much international attention, namely Taiwan, called to the polls on January 13th.

The delicate situation of the island represents a crucial issue in relations between China and the United States, with Beijing increasingly trying to isolate Taipei in an attempt to annex it as soon as possible: the prospects for the island's future also depend on the vote.

The clash will be above all between the DPP, currently in government, a political force that staunchly defends the island's independence and distancing from Beijing, and the TTP and the KMP, forces with a more open approach towards the People's Republic of China. With the latter in any case determined to achieve its objective and also awaiting the vote in the United States to decide what attitude to adopt on the issue. In fact, the situation in the Strait will evolve in the near future also based on the vote on 13 January.