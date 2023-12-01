It seems that we have more news for Pokémon Café ReMix fans: we have new content for this app. They have been officially confirmed this morning.

What’s new in Pokémon Café ReMix

Yes, we are talking specifically about the arrival of a new event starting today. This is an event Colagritowhich has these details:

Possibility of getting Little Tail and Jigglypuff (Shiny) by completing phases for spins on the lucky wheel. Bingo board available with various challenges to complete. Cast Feature Update for another chance to get Hisui’s Zorua Outfit (Gift).

Have you given the game a chance? What do you think? We will be attentive to more details.

Via.