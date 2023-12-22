After two years of development, the Tacita Discanto arrives in its final form that will take part in the Dakar 2024. The Italian company will participate in the toughest rally in the world with its own team, the Tacita Formula Corsa, which will field two electric motorbikes at the startwhich will be included in the “Dakar Future – Mission 1000” category, the category reserved for the most innovative decarbonisation technologies, such as hydrogen, electric or hybrid engines.

There are few technical data released on the Discanto. The motorcycle are equipped with a new frame designed to house the battery packs in order to perfectly balance the motorbike (weighing 180 kg), with a rebalanced weight distribution. To eliminate charging times, Tacita has also developed a new technology for batteries, which are equipped with a Battery Swap system. This solution allows empty batteries to be replaced with a charged unit in just a few minutes, during the break allowed during the race for refueling. Also noteworthy is the presence of a five-speed mechanical gearbox and the liquid cooling of the engine and control unit. The top speed was limited to 150 km/h.

In addition to the motorbike, the 2024 Dakar will also be an opportunity for Tacita to put its “T-Station” to the test, a self-sufficient solution that uses solar panels, wind generators and hydrogen to produce and store the energy to be used on the Discanto engaged in the race.

Drivers Oscar Polli and Sylvain Espinasse will take the Discanto into the race and will be racing on the difficult terrain of Saudi Arabia from 5 to 19 January. The Discanto in the Dakar version also represents the first version of the future Tacita serieswhich will be marketed in 2025.