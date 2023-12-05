Frecciarossa launches its collection

It was presented today, on the occasion of the Winter Experience of Trenitaliathe e-commerce platform www.frecciarossa.shop dedicated to the online sale of the brand new collection Red Arrow. Giglio Group SpA, a company listed on the Euronext Milan market, led by Alessandro Giglio and specialized in “omnichannel solutions”, will be the main partner in managing the promotion and sale of Frecciarossa brand products for the next three years.

Furthermore, the catalog of products on sale within the platform will be an integral part of the loyalty program “CartaFreccia” as early as this December. This initiative, carried out in collaboration with the various business units of Giglio Groupwill be based on the production and online sale of the first Frecciarossa collection dedicated to free time designed specifically for the brand, and on a selection of products resulting from co-branding agreements with Italian companies.

Among these, Roncato’s travel products, SBS’s tech devices, and umbrellas stand out Perlettiin peluche Try hardchildren’s games by Quercettipersonalized notebooks Moleskinethe thermal water bottles of Guzzini and highly technical sportswear. In the process of developing his first brand collection Red ArrowGiglio Group has made sustainability a fundamental value, trying to harmonize its production needs as much as possible with those of the environment in which we live.

This commitment has resulted in the production of some items in the collection with the use of raw materials low environmental impact, such as recycled polyethylene terephthalate (Rpet) in running T-shirts, suitcase interiors, soft toy padding, baseball hats and children’s toy components or organic cotton in polo shirts. Furthermore, the company has made the choice to use free materials PFC and to limit the use of as much as possible packaging during product distribution.

Alessandro Giglio stated: “The agreement with Red Arrow it is of great strategic value, not only for Giglio Group but also for the Italian companies involved in the production of the products. We consider ourselves a partner of Trenitalia in this new adventure and we will do our utmost not only with regards to logistical and practical aspects, such as production, choice of materials, management of stock and the e-commerce site, shipping, payments and multilingual customer support , but also for our marketing strategy.”

