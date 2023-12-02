loading…

Syria managed to repel Israeli missiles. Photo/SANAA

GAZA – Syrian Army air defense units have repelled an Israeli missile attack near the capital Damascus. It comes amid increased attacks by the Tel Aviv regime against the Arab country since the start of the occupying entity’s brutal war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted an unnamed military source as saying in a statement that the Israeli aggression occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

“At around 1:35 am today, the Israeli enemy launched air strikes from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting several points near the city of Damascus,” the statement said, adding that the strikes did not leave any impact, reported Press TV.

A Syrian military source said Syrian Army air defense units responded to the Israeli missiles and shot down “most of them.” They underlined that the aggression “caused only material losses.”

Last week, the Israeli regime launched an airstrike on Syria’s Damascus International Airport, rendering the facility unusable.

Syrian Army air defenses also intercepted and shot down an Israeli missile near the country’s capital, and reports said the attack caused “material losses.”

Israel has carried out air strikes on Syria’s Damascus International Airport, rendering the facility unusable and forcing incoming flights to be diverted elsewhere.

Israel has intensified its air aggression against Syria since the regime’s bloody attacks on Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territory.

This sudden operation was carried out in retaliation for the Tel Aviv regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.