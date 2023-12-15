Denpasar Voice – Jagat Sinema Bumilangit has released their newest superhero series entitled Tira which will be streamed on Disney+ Hostar.

The character of Tira or Suci will later be played by actress Chelsea Islan. Tira is the fourth film released by Jagat Sinema Bumilangit after previously releasing Gundala, Sri Asih and Virgo.

The synopsis for the series Tira itself will tell the story of Suci, who is a stuntwoman and an ordinary student who turns into a hero for the surrounding environment.

Suci's career as a stuntwoman continues to rise and requires her to balance her career as a stuntwoman and her college life.

Unfortunately, because of his actions as a hero, Suci was caught in problems and conflicts that were bigger than he expected. He must face the ancient forces of famous people involved in a secret war.

When saving 9 children who were about to be sacrificed in a strange ritual, Suci was hit by a deadly curse.

If you don't immediately break the curse, in the next 40 days Suci will die.

Suci's journey to break the curse and become a superhero named Tira will be the core of the story of this Tira series later.

The Tira series was directed by Zahir Omar and the script was written by Aline Djayasukmana. Reportedly the Tira series will have 8 episodes and will be first released on Saturday (16/12/2023) on Disney+ Hotstar. (*/Dinda)