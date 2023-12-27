The numbers of bronchiolitis cases in Italy “are still a bit fluctuating, but they are growing on average: we have not yet reached the peak”. And it is “not very easy to predict when this will happen”. In any case, “by analyzing the data of other countries, such as Australia which has the southern winter 6 months before ours, evaluating the epidemiological curve and comparing it with that of last year we expect the peak in 2 or 3 weeks” . Andrea Dotta, member of the board of directors of the Italian Society of Neonatology (Sin) and head of neonatal intensive care at the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome, outlined for Adnkronos Salute the picture of the consequences of RSV respiratory syncytial virus infection.

“Last year – he recalls – was extremely critical because respiratory syncytial virus, Covid and influenza infections were associated, which occurred together with an extremely high number of cases among children: we are talking about at least 4 times as much compared to pre-pandemic periods. This year the epidemic seems to be a little milder than last year. But these are preliminary data because we have not yet reached the peak. The numbers seem to be lower, but we certainly have numerous serious cases, especially of infant children under 3 months of age. The percentage of serious patients compared to less serious patients, obviously considering the hospitalized group, is higher this year. At Bambino Gesù, for example, we currently have 8 seriously ill newborns, on respiratory assistance “.

The greatest number of serious cases, explains Dotta, occurs above all when “multiple viruses are associated. We have patients who have both the respiratory syncytial virus and other pathogens, whether viruses or bacteria”. There is “certainly a higher exposure to more germs, also because the attention that there was during the pandemic period – mask, no overly crowded places, distancing, and which are the attention for the little ones that we at the Italian neonatal society we have always underlined – they have completely collapsed. So now, with the Christmas holidays, we expect the peak, after family group meetings, travel. These situations expose the little ones to greater risks”.