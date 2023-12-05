SYM presents the definitive version of the Mamba 160, a scooter seen last year at EICMA. Lines and character reflect the snake name.

The Taiwanese brand has focused heavily on crossover models, a market trend very strong also with a view to 2024.

SYM crossovers make the versatility their strong point, adapting to different needs of use: their chameleon-like heart marries the philosophy of the brand, whose objective is to respond to real consumer needs.

“Our Mamba is actually a more unique than rare “animal” in the scooter panorama” – he declared Domenico LojaconoHead of Sales of Sanyang Italia – “The enrichment path of the SYM range has the aim of developing innovative products capable of opening up new usage scenarios and to make customers’ user experience safe and satisfying. Mamba 160 will strongly preside over a new market segment, that of transverse scooterswith superior content thanks to the most current technological innovations and cutting-edge equipment.”

Il Mamba It’s called this way not by chance snake is the fastest in nature.

This SYM combina speed e agility (to get out of traffic), i fari full led with position lights they recall the eyes of the Mamba, while the rear light takes up the shape of jaws; lo shield changes color depending on the reflection, with a texture which remembers them scales present on the snake’s skin.

The braking system is equipped with a system ABS (BOSCH)while the Traction Control Systemas well as the taking of recharge USB 3.0 and the Start & Stop system.

Completing the practical image of the Mamaba 160 is the The underseat compartment has a volume of 28 litres.

