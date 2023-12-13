What is certain is that Stallone is much more than an action hero, and he has created some of the most memorable stories.

When we talk about Sylvester Stallone, a multitude of action films come to mind, action films that have featured many other great actors and actresses, very good direction and scriptwriters.

And maybe you didn't know that your own Sylvester Stallone He has been a screenwriter for many of his films, such as Rocky, and continues working on offering his particular art of writing in new productions, such as Jason Statham's new film called Levon's Trade, which will be released in 2024.

and his own Jason Statham is a big fan of Sylvester Stallone, and he also admires that secret talent, given that the Rocky actor He has demonstrated great versatility when it comes to his screenwriting skills..

In an interview with Variety, Jason Statham talked about Sylvester's secret talent Stalloneand it will surprise you.

“We said we have to do this again. And now we're in the process of getting the department heads together for this new movie that was originally conceived by Sly. He is a great writer. Some people are not aware of his talent as a writer. He writes great characters.”

It should be remembered that Sylvester Stallone has written some memorable scripts such as Rocky, Rambo, and also The Expendables, among others, and his latest work is the film Levon's Trade, a script edited by the great David Ayer.

“David, an Academy Award-winning writer, modified the script and rewrote it. So we have a really cool movie that we're about to start.”

Other interesting articles:

Quentin Tarantino laughed when they compared Stallone to Robert De Niro Stallone vs. Schwarzenegger – Hate, rivalry, admiration and the maturity that brought peace

And also

Discover more about David Hernández, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more