Switchmas Wonderland It is neither more nor less than the special event to end 2023, in which we will find great incredible offers to claim for a limited time. This event is characterized by offering us games for Nintendo Switch that for one day they will have a 100% discount.

That is, we can claim them for free for our Nintendo Switch personal account, and keep it forever. Nintendo Switch has many free games in its catalog, but what this event has in store for us is unique and will last a very short time.

A total of 11 games for Nintendo Switch totally free can be claimed for a couple of days. This special event comes in line with the one held a month ago for the Halloween special. Christmas brings us great surprises and if you play on Switch, this is yours. You have more information on the official website of the offer.

*Remember that you will have to follow the chain of games on offer and not skip any, or else you will not be able to obtain the following free prizes.* All free games change every 24 hours, so we will only have one day to claim each one of the 11. You will be able to complete the chain if the free offer time has passed, if we buy the game in question that we have missed.

Offer line starts the day December 11, 2023and will continue until Decembre 19thhaving its corresponding end on December 20, 2023.

Thanks to NoGravityGames for this special free event for players of Nintendo Switch!

It should be remembered that these offers will only be available to those players registered with an account on the American continent.

