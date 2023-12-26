The Christmas This year is behind you and the holidays continue as you prepare to celebrate New Year. While that happens, we are sure that you want to find new options to play on your days off, so we show you some games that have significant discounts in the eShop.

The eShop continues to pamper its users

Once again, our bargain ninjas visited the hybrid console store to find the best prices on titles that deserve a chance, so we recommend you check them out.

LIMBO

This installment takes you to the moment in which a boy wakes up in a strange forest and will have the mission to find his lost sister, so he will venture into dangerous and terrifying scenarios with different puzzles to do.

LIMBO ― $35 MXN — Available until January 10

INSIDE

INSIDE is a dark and narrative platform game that combines intense action with challenging puzzles, where you will put yourself in the shoes of a lonely boy, persecuted and involved in a sinister project.

INSIDE ― $35 MXN — Available until January 10

The Hong Kong Massacre

This game invites you to shoot your way through the streets of Hong Kong in an exciting top-down shooter. The installment is inspired by classic action films to immerse you in a raw story of revenge in a criminal world.

The Hong Kong Massacre ― $38.78 MXN — Available until January 1

FAR Lone Sails

FAR: Lone Sails is an adventure and exploration game in which you will travel through a world with your machine. You will have the opportunity to visit the dry seabed full of vestiges of a decadent civilization and overcome obstacles to avoid being defeated by the dangerous weather conditions.

FAR Lone Sails ― $40.60 MXN — Available until January 4

Siberia 1 & 2

These installments introduce you to Kate Walker on 2 extraordinary journeys, the first where you will meet a wide variety of charming characters and beautiful places, while following the trail of Hans Voralberg, the genius inventor of automata. On the other hand, the adventure continues in the Great North, a place full of dangers due to religious fanaticism and poachers who want mammoth ivory.

Syberia 1 & 2 ― $35 MXN — Available until January 6

As you could see, these deliveries are ideal for a good vacation, so it's only up to you to choose the most appropriate one for your free time.

Will you take advantage of any of these promotions? Tell us in the comments.

