More than three years later, the second part Of Sweet Home, the Korean series based on the successful webtoon of the same name. A decidedly unusual temporal distance, which necessarily brings with it some consequences. First of all the difficulty picking up the thread of the events, especially after a first season so full of events and characters. But let’s take a step back and get to the heart of it review Of Sweet Home Parte 2.

In the first part of the series, a condominium in Seoul is invaded by monsters of various types, different from each other but almost all determined to kill humans. Obviously this happens throughout the city, but this building is inhabited by various characters who will become the protagonists of the story. These will therefore have to face a common front to fight them and to avoid turning into monsters themselvesavoiding succumbing to a curse that seems to strike completely at random.

At the end of the first season the survivors were evacuated by the military, and the protagonist Cha Yun-Soobecame a atypical and “rational” monster, abandons the rest of the group and encounters other hardships. The second part of the series will start from here.

Very little is saved

We must start from the assumption that the first season of Sweet Home it wasn’t under no circumstances among the best Korean dramas on Netflix. For example, the similar (thematically speaking) We are no longer alive had done much better. Although not exceptional, the first part was nevertheless generally enjoyable, but this second part proves to be completely insufficient.

Having left the claustrophobic setting of the previous part, the series completely changes tone and atmosphere, and it could have been an interesting experiment, if done well, but unfortunately it wasn’t like that. There lack of dead protagonists in the previous part you can hear it, and the potential of those remaining are absolutely not exploited (you will find out why on your own, let’s avoid spoilers).

As a result the spectator is left without an emotional connection within the series. The protagonist Chan Yu-Soo himself will be absent for almost the entire duration of the season. The new characters, mainly military, they fail to interest the viewer in any way nor to be as in-depth as the condominiums fighting the monsters in previous episodes. The new survivors encountered by the survivors are characterized even worse: reduced to specks, or in any case uninteresting. Does exception the character of Ye SeulChief Ji’s daughter, who presents interesting and entertaining ideas, but who doesn’t have as much screen time as would have been appropriate.

Consequently, the action scenes are of little interest, given the spectator’s lack of empathy towards the various characters who are alternately protagonists. If we then add that these sequences after the first episode are significantly reduced in number, and that most of the long episodes (more than an hour per episode) are occupied by heavy and artificial dialogues (often quite poorly acted, among other things), the evaluation can only be insufficient. In short, a real free fall compared to the decent result of the first season.

Of course, the series does not hold back on several occasions from showing a certain narrative crudeness, as is typical of Korean TV series (see the scene of the newborn monster in the first episode), but where an emotional connection is missing with characters, this narrative harshness can only have a strong expressive and only partly emotional effect.

Very few favorable points

Between few advantages of the series we can mention the technical aspects: good photography, good visual effects and excellent editing (the soundtrack is not particularly intriguing). Furthermore, a certain can be observed increase in quality in the script towards the end, also due to the storyline (this is really interesting) of Yi Kyung and his daughter, also an atypical monster and the cause of the mother’s moral doubts. Unfortunately this element is introduced too lateso that it can truly be a determining factor in the evaluation.

Another undoubted advantage is that the various monsters they are undoubtedly depicted with great visual quality. However, sometimes their appearance can be so disturbing as to generate a sense of disgust in the viewer, perhaps excessive, even for gore lovers.