Johan Floderus, the Swedish diplomat from the European Union who has been detained in Iran for more than a year, has been formally accused of a series of crimes for which he also risks the death penalty. Floderus is 33 years old and was arrested in April 2022 at Tehran airport, shortly before boarding the return flight to Sweden after being on holiday with some friends in Iran. The news of his arrest was only made known in September 2023 thanks to an article in the New York Times.

Iranian news agency Mizan Online wrote on Sunday, citing judiciary sources, that Floderus was formally accused of carrying out espionage operations against Iran on behalf of Israel, and of being guilty of “Mofsed fel-Arz,” a crime translatable as “Spreading corruption on earth”, which is used by the Iranian regime to target political dissidents. The interpretation of the crime is largely subjective and generally concerns the transgression of the Islamic laws of the state. For this crime Floderus is also punishable by a death sentence.

The Swedish government accused the Iranian government of arresting Floderus on false and specious charges, to obtain political concessions. At various times in its history the Iranian regime has arrested and detained European or American people to put pressure on their governments. It is currently unclear when Floderus’ trial will begin.