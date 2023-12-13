It's “war” between Musk and TM Sweden employees, activities in Sweden are stopped

It's a total clash between Musk eh labor unions Swedes. The 130 employees of TM Sweden (Swedish Tesla, which distributes but does not produce the famous electric cars) asked for the law to be applied to them national contract for metalworkers. And Musk, who is not at all a fan of collective agreements, responded in spades. Yes, because of the approximately 130 thousand Tesla employees worldwide, not even one is under this type of contract.

Musk's conception of the world is based on an unbridled individualism, foreign and hostile to the collective solidarity that the union expresses. Also, at this time, the American auto union, the Uawis on the offensive to extend its representation and the Tesla it is the most coveted goal: giving in in Sweden means creating a precedent. But the Swedish union knows that, if Musk wins, other companies, which today routinely sign collective agreements, as Repubblica writes, could also think again.

Thus, the conflict exploded. If the Tesla makes barricades against every negotiation, even the trade union he chose a very hard line. And the 470 workshops that ensured assistance to the machines Musk they have announced that, from now on, they will not put their hands into Teslas.

Il electricians' union has suspended maintenance of the 213 charging stations for Tesla: “if something breaks, we don't fix it” clarified the union. Cleaners stopped emptying bins and vacuuming Tesla offices and warehouses. Even the postmen boycott the Tesla and the thing is more serious than it seems: in Sweden it is the post office that delivers the license plates of new cars to the owners. Which, however, are not there: the dock workers refuse to unload cars on the docks of Swedish ports Musk.

But not just Sweden. Also joining the lawsuit against the South African billionaire are Norway and Denmark, which have announced that the Tesla they cannot be disembarked, in addition to the Swedish ones, nor in the other Scandinavian ports. It therefore seems that, for once, Musk has found his match.

