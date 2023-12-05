The images relating to the new colors of the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE intended for the North American market only arrive from Japan. And here with us? Would you like them?

Here in the old continent, there are three colors available for now, yellow, gray and black; each of these has a second chromatic imprint for inserts and friezes, all completing a modern and above all very recognizable design. What’s new for the nord Americaacross the ocean the graphic style of the V-Strom 800 DE does not change, but Suzuki will introduce two new colors for a motorcycle on which the Japanese brand has high expectations, even in the US market.

A version will be available for the standard setup white with purplish blue insertswhile for the full optional one with equipment Adventurethat is, the one complete with side cases, large engine guard, central stand and side bars, will arrive in good time metallic green with matte finish and yellow inserts.

Especially the latter seems decidedly successful, so much so that there is a bit of regret in knowing that we cannot have it here too, in the European market. What do you think? Does the creation of graphics and colors dedicated to a particular territory still make sense? Let us know your opinion!

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE, new colors for North America, would you like them in Italy?