With the Monza Rally also over and with 2024 approaching, the time has come for the Suzuki Rally Cup, a series promoted by Suzuki Italia, to take stock of the sporting year that has just ended.

Once again the trophy dedicated to Suzuki rally cars has achieved success both in terms of results and in terms of participation, always bringing crews in double figures around Italy in the seven seasonal events. Taking to the streets of the Italian Absolute Rally Championship, Suzuki thus achieved a well-deserved and decisive Italian title: the Italian R1 Championship won for the second time in a row by Matteo Giordano and Manuela Siragusa.

Won with a race to spare after a season of domination by the Cuneo couple, who cannibalized the first 6 events of the specialty, this title adds to the victory obtained by Alessandro Forneris in the ACI Sport Under 25 R1 Cup, for an en- category plein.

The Italian R1 Championship, since its creation in 2017, has seen a Suzuki Swift on the top step of the podium 5 times. The Italian R1 Championship, since its creation in 2018, has seen a Suzuki Swift on the top step of the podium 5 times, proof of the vitality and full success of the sporting project derived from the road car.

Champions and many talents have therefore animated the Suzuki Rally Cup in 2023, which in addition to veterans has always seen many fast under-25s compete. Behind the champion Giordano and the expert Roberto Pellè – second at the end of the season, paired with Luca Franceschini – the youngest crews, who in every event are always were half of the members.

At the last gasp the winner was Sebastian Dallapiccola navigated by Fabio Andrian, winner of the under25 classification and third overall by just 3.5 points over Forneris.

Photo by: Suzuki

Alessandro Forneris, Luigi Cavagnetto, Suzuki Swift Sport

These, together with Filippo Gelsomino (third under25 paired with Hervè Navillod), Massimiliano Milivinti, Alice Poggio, Stefano Vitali and Jean Claude Vallino, demonstrated once again how the Suzuki Rally Cup can be a formidable series for young riders looking for high level competitions, all accompanied by advantageous cost containment and extraordinary reliability of the cars.

In fact, it was precisely in the difficult conditions made extreme by the bad weather in Monza that 6 out of 7 Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrids finished the race, which was ultimately won by Davide Bertini and Luca Vignolo, the only trophy holders to interrupt Giordano Siragusa's perfect streak.

In all the previous seasonal rounds, starting from the Ciocco Rally through Alba, Targa Florio, Rally Lana, 1000 Miglia and Sanremo, it was always a solo Giordano-Siragusa, undisputed winners but who however had to look carefully at the end shoulders.

Pellè-Franceschini often threatened the champion in individual tests, as did the youngsters who, as their awareness and experience increased, pushed harder and harder, scoring many scratches each. With a total of 19 entries for the trophy over the course of the 7 events, the absolute top 10 was completed by Marco Longo paired with Roberto Riva, who arrived in the race but was immediately decisive, and Cristian Mantoet flanked by Roberto Simioni.

Even among the Racing Starts, 2023 was all a tussle, with Lorenzo Olivieri ultimately triumphing together with Lucrezia Viotti, thanks to a perfect consistency of results appointment after appointment.

Second in the standings were the Milivinti brothers, Massimiliano and Marco, who in Monza, when the Boosterjets – less performing and without differential – had to give up, stoically continued writing a beautiful page of sporting heroism in the mud.

Photo by: Suzuki

Matteo Giordano, Manuela Siragusa, Suzuki Swift Sport

“This year I was extremely satisfied by the large presence of young people and by the battles they put on the road, undermining the senators of our trophy – comments Massimo Nicoletti, manager of EmmeTre Racing which supports Suzuki in the organization of the trophy – these young people have grown a lot in one season and this gives me good confidence for their future.”

“I hope that someone can stay with us next year, to continue the path of growth and experience. Often after having done the Suzuki Rally Cup, in fact, we then go on to the Italian Absolute Rally Junior Championship, where in fact our guys always compete be worth”.

“We consider ourselves the entry level for Italian rally competition, and in 2023 these characteristics have come out perfectly which make our single-brand brand so unique: preparatory aspect, high cost containment, reliability of the cars, lots of entertainment”.

“We must not forget how much Suzuki personally helps the crews, offering important prizes that help them race in each category – and regarding the future he adds – if we manage to have the right support, the objective will be to receive the homologation for our Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrids.”

“Following what happened in Spain or looking for a new path, it doesn't matter, what interests us is being able to allow the cars to receive this homologation. The will is there and there is also on the part of the drivers who believe in this category” .

The appointment, waiting for 2024, is now for January 27th, when the awards for the past season will be held at the Macaluso Foundation and the future one will be presented, among some of the most iconic racing cars in motorsport.

Photo by: Suzuki

Davide Bertini, Luca Vignolo, Suzuki Swift Sport

The models in detail

– Suzuki Swift Sport Hybrid set up with the specifications of the National Hybrid Rally5 Technical Regulations, with epicyclic differential (Quaife), standard electronic control unit (ECU) and original six-speed gearbox.

– Suzuki Swift BoosterJet 1.0 Fiche n° 0042 set up with the specifications of the Rally5/R1 Class.

– Suzuki Swift Sport 1600 set up with the specifications of the Ra5N National Class.

– Suzuki BoosterJet 1.0 (Swift/Baleno) with Racing Start specifications.

All models are light and robust, very sensitive to setup and have characteristics that enhance the driving skills and sensitivity of the pilots and reward the most skilled crews from time to time. To further standardize the level of performance, all Suzuki Rally Cup cars will have to fit the same Toyo tires in asphalt races.

Albo d’oro Suzuki Rally Cup

2008 Roberto Sordi; 2009 Andrea Crugnola; 2010 Milko Pini; 2011 Claudio Gubertini; 2012 Damiano Defilippi; 2013 Paolo Amorisco; 2014 Alessandro Uliana; 2015 Marco Capello; 2016 Corrado Peloso; 2017 Simone Rivia, Under 25 Giorgio Cogni; 2018 Corrado Peloso; 2019 Simone Goldoni; 2020 Andrea Scalzotto; 2021 Simone Goldoni; 2022 Matteo Giordano; 2023 Matteo Giordano.

Overall SUZUKI RALLY CUP Driver Ranking 2023

1. Giordano 169pt; 2. Pellè 130pt; 3. Dallapiccola 117.5pt; 4. Forneris 113pt; 5. Bertini 93.5pt: 6. Gelsomino 61pt; 7. Olivieri 56pt; 8. Milivinti 46pt; 9. Longo 37; 10. Mantoet 30pt

Classifica RACING START 1.0 BoosterJet 2023

1. Olivieri 77pts; 2. Milivinti 67pts; 3. Poggio 22pt; 4. Martinelli 21pt; 5. Mantoet 20pt; 6. White 17pt; 7. Vitals 21pt; 8. Vallino 8 pts.