That of the faired, not exaggerated sports mediums is a new trend, very interesting, which brings together motorcycles that are not too expensive and have similar power, but different displacements: in the middle there is also the Kawasaki ZX-R400 and we are thinking of a new category of SS World Championship, perhaps instead of the 300. The Suzuki interpretation obviously starts from the GSX-8R and, in addition to the fairing, which was studied in the wind tunnel to offer maximum protection to the rider, it also features clip-on handlebars, placed quite high and made of forged aluminium. Big differences lie in the suspensions, which on the S are KYB and on the R are Hitachi Astemo, a brand born three years ago from the merger of three giants such as Showa, Nissin and Keihin. In practice, the fork of the new R would be the well-known Showa SFF BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston). The cast aluminum wheels are the same for both, as are the Dunlop RoadSport 2 (120/70ZR17 at the front; 180/55ZR17 at the rear). The engine is also the same 776 cc inline twin-cylinder, phased at 270° and credited with the same power (83 HP at 8,500 rpm).

PREZZO: 9.950 euro

AVAILABILITY: January