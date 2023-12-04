Suzan kicked Akif out of the house after Sevval showed her a photo of her husband kissing Nebahat. Although Doruk’s father tried to convince her that it was a setup, her wife could no longer believe a single word that came out of her mouth.

Akif showed up again at Suzan’s house after his accident and in a wheelchair, stating that he was very ill and that he could not walk. Suzan called her doctor to check if he was telling the truth and thanks to that she confirmed that she was lying. That’s why he has hatched a little plan to unmask him!

Suzan pretended to be worried about her husband and took him out for a walk. Just as they were going down the hill, Ömer’s mother takes out her phone to take a photo and Akif’s chair starts to roll down the hill. The businessman is about to crash into a tree… But he gets up at the last moment!

“You keep trying to trick me. “Even you believe your own lies,” Suzan reproaches Akif when he sees that he is trying to make her believe that it was a miracle! Ömer’s mother explains to him that she has spoken with her doctor and makes it clear to him that… She wants a divorce!

Akif tries to make his wife feel sorry for him, but there is no turning back: Suzan wants him out of her life and immediately! What will the businessman do now? Will he try again with Nebahat?