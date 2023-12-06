A Europe aware of environmental, social and governance challenges is actively engaging in a sustainable approach to economic development. This is what emerges from a survey conducted by BVA Doxa in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and Poland, countries that represent a significant percentage of the population and GDP of the European Union. This awareness was mainly spread thanks to the attention dedicated to these issues by television and social media.

Despite this, the survey reveals that there remains a lack of clear understanding of the different environmental, social and governance dimensions. However, sustainability is increasingly becoming a necessity, also from an economic point of view. The overwhelming majority of European citizens are in favor of accepting a medium-long term time horizon in sustainable investment returns, with over 70% of those interviewed. Furthermore, the reduction in the cost of loans to companies pursuing social or environmental objectives is seen positively by a large part of the population, as stated by 51% of those interviewed. There is also broad consensus (over 30%) that sustainability will have a positive impact on employment in the near future.

Although climate change remains a major concern, attention is starting to shift towards the importance of the social dimension. In particular, significant concerns have emerged regarding infrastructure, such as schools, hospitals and housing.

The overwhelming majority of citizens interviewed (57%) believe that sustainability challenges can only be addressed through a pact between governments and citizens, assigning a key role to National Promotion Institutes in accelerating the growth and sustainable development of different countries Europeans. Trust in collaboration between public institutions and citizens emerges as a crucial element to overcome challenges and build a more sustainable future for Europe.

The survey was presented during the “Eyes on a sustainable future” event organized by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) in collaboration with Borsa Italiana; the event brought together the leaders of important European financial institutions, including Caisse des Dépôts (CDC), Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO), Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KFW) and European Investment Bank (EIB).

Promotional Institutes are actively working to create a common network at European level, aiming to enhance sustainable investments in a rapidly evolving context. This project aims to improve coordination between the actors involved, promoting a common approach to ESG issues and seeking an alignment of European standards in the field of sustainability.

Overall, the more than 30 European NPBIs have assets of over 2,700 billion euros and play a crucial role in financing investments for Europe’s sustainable and inclusive growth. The joint commitment of the National Promotional Institutes is configured as a fundamental response to address the challenges and promote sustainable development in the European financial landscape.