Even if the cars that competed on the track during the season are now resting in the team factories, 2023 for Formula 1 is not over yet. The first week of the winter break saw 48 intense hours, starting from Tuesday evening, when the FIA ​​issued an official note explaining how it had become aware of some speculation regarding a potential exchange of confidential information between a team Formula 1 Principal with a member of Formula One Management.

These rumors had pushed the FIA ​​to investigate the situation further, entrusting the ‘Compliance’ Department with the task of examining the matter to find out more clearly. Although the press release never specified who the figures were involved, it was clear that, following speculation that emerged in the Business F1 magazine, those two people were Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff, head of the project of the F1 Academy.

After the FIA ​​statement, a harsh response arrived a few hours later from Formula 1, Mercedes and the Wolff couple, who denied the scenario painted by the Federation, also underlining that they had not received any communication before the official note. The following day the teams also denied their involvement in the matter, given that it was assumed that, behind the scenes, it was the teams who had pushed the Federation to start the investigation.

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes AMG, arrives in the paddock with Susie Wolff

A unanimous stance against the FIA, to which was also added full support for Susie Wolff, for a category that next year will also see the same teams involved with a livery that will take up the colors of the F1 teams and a driver from own academy dedicated to young talents. Not even twenty-four hours after the team’s statement, another official note from the Federation followed, in which it announced that it had concluded the investigation started only two days earlier.

An about-turn which arrived, among other things, on the eve of the awards ceremony which will take place today in Baku, in which the prizes will be awarded to the winners of the various championships. However, it was logical to think that the situation would not be resolved with a simple statement, so much so that Susie Wolff herself today commented on the matter with an attack on the Federation.

“When I saw the statement released by the FIA ​​last night, my first reaction was: ‘Is that all there is to it?'” explained the F1 Academy project manager in a social media post, in which she also added how the affair, from her point of view, may have been an attempt to discredit her and her husband.

“For two days insinuations about my integrity were made in public, but no one from the FIA ​​spoke directly to me. I may have been collateral damage in a failed attack on someone else, or the target of a failed attempt to discredit me personally, but I have worked too hard for my reputation to be called into question by an unfounded press release.”

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Susie Wolff during an interview

Wolff expressed his gratitude to the nine F1 teams who expressed their support after news of the FIA ​​investigation emerged, also explaining how those responsible for the matter should be held to account, both for how it was handled and for the fact that it was made public even before having spoken about it with those directly involved.

“We have come a long way as a sport. I am extremely grateful for the support of the Formula 1 teams. I have worked with many passionate women with excellent reputations. I have worked with many women and men who are passionate about F1 and the FIA, who have a the interests of our sport are at heart.”

“However, this episode has unfolded so far without transparency or accountability. I have received online abuse about my work and family. I will not be intimidated and intend to continue until I find out who instigated this campaign and misled the media. That what happened this week is simply not enough. As a sport, we must demand, and deserve, better,” added Susie Wolff.

Read also: