The tension between Ömer and Sarp continues to grow. Every time the two brothers cross paths, sparks fly between them and most of the time it's because of Süsen. They both have strong feelings for her!

“Don't think I'm going to stop messing with you. Never,” Sarp emphasizes to Ömer. Young Eren shares the same idea and, in the middle of a new discussion, Süsen appears and reproaches them for always having to prevent them from hitting each other.

“Why don't you leave him alone? We had agreed that you would stop,” Süsen reproaches Sarp. Ömer emphasizes to the young woman that he does not need her to defend him and the young woman drops the bomb: “Sarp is not my boyfriend.”

Young Eren is shocked by his ex-girlfriend's words and she invents that the love between Sarp and her has ended. Will young Eren eventually discover that Süsen and Sarp have never been together?