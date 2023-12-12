The Erens’ situation does not improve: they are still homeless, without money and full of debt. For this reason, it occurred to Ömer and his friends to set up a market in the neighborhood with objects and clothing from the family and his classmates. In fact, they have gotten a license to ride it!

Süsen has found out about her ex-boyfriend’s initiative and, despite the fact that they do not speak and that she is still very angry with him, she wanted to help him, although in a somewhat peculiar way: she has sent a friend of hers to do the job. pass as a client, since she knows that young Eren would not accept her money.

The young woman offers Ömer and his friends 1,000 lira for a t-shirt and everyone is shocked. That’s a lot more money than it’s worth! At the girl’s insistence, they accept in money, but Ömer keeps the fly behind his ear and decides to follow her.

Young Eren confirms his suspicions and sees the young woman… with Süsen! “What have you done?” Ömer asks Süsen when he sees her with the shirt in her hand. He takes that gesture as an offense!

“Do you think you’re doing a favor by giving us money as if it were alms?” young Eren reproaches him. Even though Süsen did it with good intentions, Ömer decides to return the money and becomes even more angry with her. When will these two bury the hatchet?

