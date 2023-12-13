Medieval Dynasty is a construction and survival game set in medieval times, which is a mix of survival, life simulation and construction strategy. Published by German developer Toplitz Productions, the game came out of early access in 2021 and has captivated the Steam community with an impressive 90% positive reviews and released its cooperative multiplayer mode on December 7, thanks to this reaching a maximum of 31,000 active players.

In Medieval Dynasty players complete quests, collect resources and build their own town. Additionally, they can found a family to ensure their dynasty. And two years after its release, an update was released that added the long-awaited multiplayer mode to Medieval Dynasty. And when we say that it was highly anticipated, it is completely real as can be seen in SteamDB, since it went from an average of 3,000 players to the 31,000 that we anticipated, having at the time of writing this note, 24,141 connected players.

And in addition to the new multiplayer mode, the update also introduced a new map called “The Oxbow,” where players can discover new towns, NPCs, and quests. All of this can be experienced solo or in cooperative mode with up to four players. Another novelty is the character editor, which allows you to customize the town leader according to your preferences and you now also have the option to play with a female character.

So now you know, if you are one of those who like this type of titles and you didn't have it on your radar, you can give Medieval Dynasty a try, which has a value of $26.24 dollars, since it is with a 25% discount. Although you should keep in mind that some typical errors have been reported for these patches, such as disconnections or closures. But watching some hours-long gameplay videos, like the one I leave below, it seems they are quite random and you may never come across these.

