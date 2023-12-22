Suara.com – Candidate for Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia number 3, Mahfud MD, has doubts about the development of 40 cities at the level of Jakarta in the next 5 years which was conveyed by Vice President candidate number 1 Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin.

Mahfud expressed these doubts directly during the 2024 Vice Presidential Election debate at the Jakarta Convention Center, Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023).

“I'm a bit surprised too, you want to build 40 cities at the level of Jakarta. Yes, can this be done in 5 years, sir, as President and Vice President,” said Mahfud

Mahfud also asked again how many cities in 5 years would be built at the level of Jakarta, if the pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin won the presidential election.

Apart from that, Mahfud's doubts are related to financing the development of these cities if the discourse is realized.

The former Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court then touched on the issue of the development of the Indonesian Capital City (IKN), which he considers has not yet been completed, even though the planning has been going on for decades.

“This IKN has only been implemented for decades, and even then the new investment is in the form of promises. No one has implemented it yet, so that's it,” said the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs.

Not only that, Mahfud also highlighted the financing schemes for the development of the 40 metropolitan cities, whether using APBN or APBD.

“Apart from that, is a special institution needed? All of this must be answered so that everything is not speculative,” he said.

It is known that the vice presidential debate this time raised the themes of people's economy, digital economy, finance, investment, taxes, trade, APBN and APBD management, infrastructure and urban areas.