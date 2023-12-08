After a day full of announcements and surprises, The Game Awards 2023 came to an end. Before meeting the GOTH and watch the Monster Hunter reveal, Embark Studios shared excellent news to fans awaiting his latest project: THE FINALS.

In case you don’t know, THE FINALS is an interesting multiplayer FPS developed by veterans who worked on the Battlefield franchise. Since its original announcement, it attracted attention for its wild action and colorful characters.

This interesting Free FPS reappeared at The Game Awards 2023 with a new trailer that allows us to see a little more of the speed of its multiplayer games. The icing on the cake is that it was confirmed that it is now available on both consoles and PC, so interested players can now download it for free.

We won’t tell you more, below you can see the launch trailer for THE FINALS:

It’s worth noting that this ambitious free-to-play project from Embark Studios is available for PC, Xbox Series X|S y PlayStation 5.

But tell us, do you plan to give this free experience a try? Let us read you in the comments.

