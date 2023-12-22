Christmas Eve arrives and, with it, the dinners that, for some, involve so many headaches. To save you time and energy, Karlos Arguiñano offers you a menu with several dishes for all tastes. Take a look at the dishes and celebrate these special dates!

Starters

To whet your appetite, Karlos Arguiñano suggests starting with “a good Russian salad.” You can try a chicken and apple salad with crispy bacon or a bite of surimi salad. If you prefer to give it a different touch, you can also start with some curls of salmon and salad.

First course

The first dish should be light and leave room for the rest of the meal, but you can also have very delicious recipes. Arguiñano suggests a thistle dish, which is very healthy and promotes digestion. You can add some sautéed almonds on top or make it in a sauce with eels. For lovers of stronger flavors, you can also cook it with blood sausage or even make a stew of thistle and artichokes, rich in flavor, color and vegetables.

Second course

The main dish can be very easy and quick to make. Karlos Arguiñano suggests you make baked fish, ready in just 10 minutes and very tasty. There are numerous possibilities, from a rooster with baked potatoes to a halibut. If you want to innovate a little more, you can prepare this recipe for baked verdel with pumpkin cream.

Another fish that you will cook quickly is oven-roasted salmon in 4 minutes, and grilled sea bream with avocado mayonnaise.

On the other hand, steamed dishes are also very light, which is why we propose a hake with yogurt sauce that is prepared quickly so that it does not take much time and also does not contain any oil.

Dessert

To put the final cherry on top of Christmas Eve dinner, the cook would opt for something soft, like some orange slices with some walnuts and a drizzle of honey on top. A good option to close lightly would be some curds with sesame, walnuts and honey or quick curds with sesame cookies. Although if you prefer a typical Christmas sweet, you can also try the homemade panettone recipe.

These are just some of Karlos Arguiñano's proposals for your Christmas Eve menu, but there are many options with which to surprise your guests. Above all, the chef reminds you of the most important thing: “Get excited about cooking every day for your loved ones.”