On this occasion we have received a post about a beloved title from fans. This is effectively Pokémon Emerald.

Since the beginning of the franchise, some specific locations in the video games have become very loved by their fans. One of these is the museums that are usually present in the titles, as is the case in Pokémon Emerald, which has a building whose entrance will cost the player a total of 50 Pokémoncoins, an affordable price for anyone who gets there. In this case we bring you a really curious situation around this price.

In the post we leave you below you can see how the user thebestinvests shows what happens if you arrive at the museum without the minimum amount necessary to enter. Apparently you will be allowed entry since the woman at the counter will pretend that you are part of a group that came to visit just before.. It is certainly surprising, since it will allow our entry for free.

Did you know this fact about the Pokémon Emerald museum?

