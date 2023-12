The club's no.1 had only been missing during the illness of his client Berlusconi

An absence that many have noticed. The rossoblù President Alberto Zangrillo was missing from his usual place in the stands. An absolute novelty because Zangrillo, a true fan as well as the club's top manager, is practically never missing at Marassi.

Only once, during Silvio Berlusconi's illness, his patient, the professor and head doctor of San Raffaele in Milan, had missed a match for his Genoa team.