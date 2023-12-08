Suara.com – The Advanced Indonesian Traders Volunteers (Rapim) declared support for the Prabowo-Gibran candidate pair. Support was conveyed directly to Prabowo Subianto at the declaration event at the Djakarta Theater, Friday (8/12/2023).

General Chairperson of Rapim, Anton Timbang, conveyed Rapim’s promise to support Prabowo-Gibran as presidential and vice presidential candidates of the Republic of Indonesia.

He said that Rapim would work and fight to win Prabowo-Gibran to become president and vice president in the spirit of the one-round movement.

“Guard and protect Prabowo-Gibran as president and vice president of the Republic of Indonesia until the end of their term of office,” said Anton, followed by members of the Rapim.

Separately, after the declaration, Anton explained the reasons behind Rapim’s support for Prabowo-Gibran. One of them concerns the programs of candidate pair number 2.

“So if I look at Pak Prabowo’s work program, specifically for traders, it seems like everything is included, yes. Very supportive, including the downstreaming that was conveyed earlier,” said Anton.

“So I think all of Mr Prabowo’s work programs, all the traders are all included in his program,” continued Anton.

Meanwhile, Prabowo in his speech expressed his gratitude for the support provided by volunteer traders.

“Brothers and sisters, thank you for your support,” said Prabowo.