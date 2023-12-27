loading…

The city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates has banned fireworks on New Year's Eve. Photo/Al Arabiya

DUBAI – The city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates banned all fireworks displays and celebrations on New Year's Eve as a form of solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Sharjah Police issued a statement banning celebrations and fireworks displays, saying the measures were aimed at “expressing sincere solidarity and humanitarian cooperation with our brothers and sisters in the Gaza Strip.”

Sharjah Police urges everyone to cooperate and comply with the ban. Legal action will be taken against violators.

Read Also

“Sharjah Police urges everyone, both institutions and individuals, to cooperate and comply, stressing that they will take all legal action against those who violate the instructions, and reaffirming that humanitarian solidarity is an ingrained culture and ideology followed by the Emirate of Sharjah ,” said a statement from Sharjah police, reported by the UAE.

Nearly 21,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territories, and thousands more are feared buried under rubble. Nearly all of the enclave's 2.3 million residents have been forced from their homes, multiple times.

(ahm)