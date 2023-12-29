Suara.com – PT Indonesian Classification Bureau (Persero) (BKI), Lead Holding BUMN Survey Services is committed to continuing to realize environmental, economic, and sustainable cities and communities.

This commitment is realized through collaboration between BKI Social and Environmental Responsibility (TJSL) and the ESQ Humanitarian Foundation, as well as the Cangkring Crafts Group by providing assistance with shell recycling equipment in Kalibaru, North Jakarta on Wednesday, December 27 2023.

This activity was also attended by the Head of the TJSL Unit, Rudy Sunaryadi, General Chair of the ESQ Humanitarian Foundation, Lea Sri Endari Irawan, Chair of the Cangkring Crafts Group, Tisno, and government officials and local community leaders.

As is known, post-shucking activities of green mussels in Kalibaru, North Jakarta are a major problem for local residents.

Shellfish shelling produces a lot of shellfish waste which in handling does not pay attention to environmental health.

Seeing the existing conditions, BKI provided assistance with equipment for recycling seashells into paving block products, bricks, squat closets, figurine accessories and other crafts.

“The empowerment or community service that is being carried out is intended to provide assistance to the community which is focused on social entrepreneurial activities, namely processing green mussel shell waste into products that have added value and high selling value. The method used in this activity is analysis design – development – implementation – evaluation (addie). “This empowerment/community service activity produced insight and skills for the green mussel cultivator group in Kalibaru, North Jakarta,” said Rudy Sunaryadi as Head of the TJSL Unit PT BKI (Persero) written Friday (29/12/2023).

Through TJSL activities carried out by BKI, it can have an impact on increasing the percentage reduction in the accumulation of green mussel shell waste, especially in the Kalibaru area, North Jakarta in a sustainable manner.

Apart from that, it also supports government programs in efforts to improve environmental health and community economic growth.

This implementation also fulfills SDGS (TPB) no. 8 namely Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDGS no. 11, namely Sustainable Cities and Communities, and SDGS no. 12, namely Responsible Consumption and Production.

“In the future, we will continue to collaborate and support government programs to accelerate the economy & development of a healthy and prosperous life, especially in the Kalibaru area, North Jakarta through PT BKI (Persero)'s TJSL collaboration program with community groups/foundations/humanitarian institutions, and local government agencies,” concluded Rudy.