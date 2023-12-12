Suara.com – The first 2024 presidential election debate took place at the KPU Building, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (12/12/2023). The father of the victim of human rights violations, Harun Al Rasyid, Didin Wahyudin attended the event as one of the supporters of the presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan.

In explaining the vision and mission of presidential candidate number 1 in the debate, Anies clearly raised the case of human rights violations experienced by the 15 year old child 4 years ago. “Today, his father Harun Al Rasyid is present with us. Harun Al Rasyid is the son of the deceased, a supporter of Pak Prabowo in the 2019 presidential election who demanded justice at that time,” said Anies at the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) office, Jakarta, Tuesday ( 12/12/2023).

Anies continued, referring to the unclear resolution of the justice issue in this case, which until now has not yet come to light, this will be changed if he becomes the number one person in the Republic of Indonesia. “What happened? He died until today there is no clarity. Will this be allowed? No, this must be changed,” he added.

“Because of that, we dedicate ourselves, we are here to give a commitment that from the top to the bottom, we will enforce the law against everyone. We will return the spirit of state life to the law as the highest place,” he continued.

Furthermore, Anies said that the provisions of fair legal justice would cover all groups, including ASN, TNI and Police.

For him, law is a tool to achieve state goals, not the personal goals of the ruler. As a result, if these principles are not understood, are not used as the main reference, and are not adhered to closely by the highest leaders, then the resulting legal products and ongoing legal practices will be unfair, useless, and provide no certainty.