Suara.com – Deputy Chair of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Juri Ardiantoro, asked supporters of the presidential and vice presidential candidates (presidential and cawawpres) not to exploit their dislike of their opponents or competitors by spreading false news and hatred.

Because, he believes, this will cause division in society.

“Come on, let’s not exploit our dislike for other candidate pairs by spreading fake news and hatred that will divide society,” said Jury to journalists, Monday (11/12/2023).

Regarding the first presidential candidate debate held by the General Election Commission of the Republic of Indonesia (KPU RI) on Tuesday (12/12/2023), according to the jury, it should also be a means of political education for the public.

It also serves as a showcase for the contestants participating in the 2024 presidential election to win the hearts of the public by explaining the vision and mission they offer.

“We hope that the candidate pair debate tomorrow and in the future can become a means of refreshing public political education and build people’s hopes for Indonesia’s future,” he said.

The first presidential candidate debate is planned to be held at the Indonesian KPU Office, Menteng, Central Jakarta tomorrow evening at 19.00 WIB. Themes covered include Law, Human Rights (HAM), Eradicating Corruption, Governance and Improving Public Services, Strengthening Democracy, as well as Handling Disinformation and Community Harmony.

The jury claimed that Prabowo had made no special preparations. Because he admitted that the Minister of Defense or Minister of Defense had understood legal issues long before the presidential candidate debate.

“All themes for Mr Prabowo must be linked to the goals of the state and the interests of the nation. So there is no special preparation, because reading and listening to input has become his daily habit,” he said.