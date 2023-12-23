Suara.com – Vice presidential candidate (cawapres) number 1, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin met thousands of kiai as well as 1,000 MSME players in Kudus, Central Java, Saturday (23/12/2023).

On that occasion, Cak Imin targeted 51 votes in Demak.

“I hope that Demak can become a power base in every election. “The target is 51 percent of the vote to win,” said Cak Imin.

Then, Cak Imin invited the people of Demak, especially the kiai, to sincerely support him and Anies Baswedan in the 2024 presidential election.

Cak Imin admitted that the support and prayers from ulama, Islamic boarding school leaders, and kyai in Demak Regency were quite a big capital force in his struggle.

“I am very happy because I was able to meet again with Ulama, Kyai, NU figures, Muhammadiyah, and Islamic boarding school administrators for the umpteenth time in Demak Regency,” he said.

“Because of his steadfastness, he has become a great strength for me and Mas Anies to fight for change in Indonesia,” he continued.

Declaration of MSME Actors

After meeting thousands of kiai, Cak Imin visited AMIN Preuneur's activities with MSME actors in Kudus City, Central Java.

AMIN Preuneur's event with MSMEs was held in the multi-purpose hall of Kandangmas Village, Dawe District, Kudus Regency, Central Java.

Cak Imin was seen arriving accompanied by the Deputy General Treasurer of PKB, Bambang Susanto and the Chairman of the Central Java PKB DPW, M Yusuf Chudlori or Gus Yusuf.

In this activity, Cak Imin also held a dialogue with Kudus City MSME actors.

On this occasion, Kudus City MSME players declared their support for the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar.

Cak Imin was then asked to directly open the AMIN Preuneur event.

The winning team for vice presidential candidate pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN), Mukashiron, said that Muhaimin Iskandar had come to Kretek City to greet MSME players.

Apart from that, Cak Imin wants to hear directly the complaints of MSME players.

“There are around 15,000 MSMEs in Kudus who need assistance. So that the rich don't get richer, the poor don't get poorer,” said Mukoshiron.