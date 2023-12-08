loading…

More than 3,000 people support Palestine by forming a human mosaic in Guernica, Spain. Photo/anadolu

MADRID – More than 3,000 people supported Palestine by forming a human mosaic in Guernica, one of the symbolic sites of the Spanish Civil War that was bombed in 1937.

According to an Anadolu Agency report, at the event held in the northern Spanish city of Guernica, people created a mosaic with a human chain, depicting the suffering of the victims of Israel’s attacks on Gaza and the Palestinian flag.

Organized by the Guernica-Palestinian Citizens’ Initiative, including trade unions, political parties and social organizations, the event was held at Pasialeku Market in Guernica, which has gone down in history as the site of the first major bombing of the civilian population.

The airstrikes caused widespread destruction and many civilian deaths in Guernica.

The world and history must not accept a new Guernica, is the message of the show.

In its manifesto, the Guernica-Palestinian Citizens’ Initiative said, “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people and calls on the international community to share the suffering of the Palestinian people and stop the massacre.”

Spanish artist Pablo Picasso painted “Guernica” in Paris, where he was living at the time, to reflect the suffering caused by these attacks.

The painting is currently on display at the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid.

