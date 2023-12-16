loading…

The number of homeless people in the US continues to increase. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – The number of homeless people in the US jumped 12% to reach an all-time high. Much of this is due to people becoming homeless for the first time.

The 2023 Point-in-Time Estimates from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) found that more than 650,000 people were homeless in one night in January 2023. This is the largest number ever recorded since data collection began in 2007.

“The increase in homelessness is largely due to those who are experiencing homelessness for the first time,” HUD said in a statement. They note that the surge comes as pandemic-era funds are quickly drying up as rental prices continue to skyrocket across the country.

Residential rental costs were “particularly challenging” in the year before the latest calculations, HUD said. “The rate of growth in rental prices has now slowed thanks to housing under construction becoming available to rent in the coming year, but a lack of supply in 2022 is likely to contribute to rising rental prices and homelessness in 2022,” he added.

About 28% of those experiencing homelessness in the US, or about 186,100 people, are part of families with children. That number increased by more than 25,000 people from 2022 to 2023, ending a downward trend among the group since 2012.

When the numbers were announced, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge stated that homelessness “is addressable and should not exist in the United States.”

“We have made positive steps, but there is still a lot of work to do. “This data underscores the urgent need for support for proven solutions and strategies that can help people quickly exit homelessness and prevent homelessness in the first place,” he said.

