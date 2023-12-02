After 15 seasons we finished the Supernatural series, but it could have more chapters. This is what its protagonists reveal.

It is very difficult to have a suitable ending for a series, especially if it has many seasons. But Supernatural (Supernatural), we could all agree that he achieved it and left the fans satisfied. Plus, it has had a canceled spin-off, so continuing the story wouldn't make much sense. However, actors Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles do not think the same.

At the 2023 Creation Honolulu convention, Jared Padelecki and Jensen Ackles spoke about Supernatural and when asked if they would return to play brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, they had an affirmative answer. Since Jared Padelecki said: “I have some ideas and I hope that now that the writers and actors are back, we will all get together.” While Jensen Ackles confirmed that: “Stay tuned for that. “There are some conversations being had about that conversation.”

The actors have always wanted to return.

It must be remembered that Jensen Ackles is the executive producer of The Winchesters, so he was never completely separated from the Supernatural series. He also said: “It was more like 15 years, we just need to take a break. It’s a long time, taking a breath and seeing what it looks like, and this is what it looks like. But what the future holds for us, yes. “I definitely think he and I would be willing to talk about it.”

While Jared Padelecki previously revealed that if the seasons had been shorter, the series would surely have lasted longer: “Jensen Ackles and I asked for 13-episode seasons, many, many, many times. In fact, I feel like if we had done 13-episode seasons, we’d probably still be doing the show right now. Because it is difficult to do a long season on the network and at the same time try to be a husband, father and friend.”

Finally, actor Misha Collins, who played Castiel, continues to miss the series. “Touching on the Supernatural reboot, yeah, I don’t think it was a big deal. “I don’t think Jared and I hung up our boots, so to speak, as a permanent move.”

So for now, we don't know if the Supernatural series will return, but it is clear that the main protagonists are not ruling anything out. It will come true? Only with time we will know.

