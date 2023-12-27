A 1959 comic showed us that Superman fears one of DC's “less powerful” superheroes because of his incredible arsenal and ingenuity.

In the DC Comics universe, discussions about who could beat Superman usually revolve around Batman. However, a 1959 comic book reveals that the Man of Steel's unforeseen true adversary is Oliver Queenbetter known as Green Arrow. In this fascinating story, we find out how a simple change to the Green Arrow's arsenal could have made him a significant threat to him.

The origin of an unexpected arsenal

The story begins in Adventure Comics #266, where we follow Green Arrow and his faithful companion, Speedy, patrolling Star City. One day, during his routine of stopping criminals, Oliver Queen experiences a peculiar incident: his arrows unexpectedly explode when trying to recover them. This mystery is revealed at the end of the comic: Superman was destroying Oliver's arrows from a skyscraper in Star City.

In his search for a distinctive symbol, like Batman, Oliver decides to use green arrowheads, made from a strange rock he had found. This rock turned out to be Kryptonite, a lethal material for Superman. Thus, without knowing it, Oliver had created the largest arsenal of Kryptonite on the planet.

Superman and his need for self-protection

Superman, realizing the danger these arrows represented to him, chose to destroy them.. Although Oliver was unaware of the implications of his discovery, Clark Kent's quick reaction highlights his recognition of the threat the Kryptonite arrows posed.

This comic is not only a curious example of how a less powerful character like Oliver Queen could pose a significant risk to Superman, but also shows the cunning and foresight of the Kryptonian. Although Batman is often considered his greatest tactical adversary, this story suggests that other heroes, like Oliver, can also be unexpectedly dangerous. Furthermore, this plot highlights the ingenuity and creativity of DC's writers at that time.offering unexpected twists and unusual confrontations between characters.

This narrative, although from an earlier era of comics, is still relevant today, as invites readers to explore the dynamics and relationships between seemingly unequal characters. In the world of comics, where the imagination knows no limits, any character, regardless of his strength or abilities, can become a formidable opponent, as long as he has the right resources and a little creativity.

Other DC Comics Heroes Who Could Defeat Superman

In the vast DC universe, Superman He is known as one of the most powerful superheroes, but there are certain characters capable of facing him successfully. Shazam, formerly known as Captain Marvel, possesses comparable strength and magic, an element against which Superman is notably vulnerable. The magic Not only does it even the battlefield, but it provides a significant advantage against the Man of Steel.

Another formidable rival is Wonder Woman, whose combat prowess, superhuman strength, and magical weaponry, such as the Lasso of Truth, make her a fearsome opponent. Her training as an Amazon warrior allows her to take on Superman in terms of tactics and fighting skill.

Martian Manhunterwith his powers of superhuman strength, telepathy, and shapeshifting, also figures as a possible victor. Martian Manhunter's telepathy is especially usefulas it can attack the superhero's mind, one of his few known weaknesses.

Finally, Batman is always a candidate to consider. Although he lacks supernatural powers, his intellect, resources and preparation make him a threat.. Batman has shown that with proper planning and access to resources like Kryptonite, he can neutralize or even defeat him.

These heroes demonstrate that even a character as powerful as the Man of Steel has vulnerabilities that can be exploited, emphasizing the complexity and diversity of abilities in the DC universe.