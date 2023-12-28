There was a time when Wonder Woman and Superman were a romantic couple, but things didn't exactly go well. In fact, quite the opposite!

Superman and Wonder Woman are the most toxic superhero couple. In an alternate reality of DC, the union between the Man of Steel and Wonder Woman is anything but romantic. Of course, you have to be very careful with what you wish for.

In issue 21 of the Justice League Beyond 2.0 comic, it is revealed how a version of Wonder Woman she married the Superman of a dystopian dimension. A union that was forged to end a war. However, this relationship turned out to be completely toxic and hateful. Nothing to do with what many readers expected.

Despite having a son conceived by genetic engineering, the differences between them were too deep, leading them to even try to kill each other. In this distorted version, a tyrannical Superman believes in his iron rule as the best for his planet, while an altruistic Diana fights against that concept.

Although she sacrificed her sense of duty, in the end she cannot tolerate a monster like him. This representation shows the impossibility of a romance between two such fundamental but opposite characters in matters of good and evil.

Fortunately, in the main timelines, Superman and Wonder Woman are just good friends or even lovers, but this alternate version reveals the extreme toxicity of their union due to their fundamental opposites in morality.

Being a superhero is not usually combined with love

Superheroes, despite their power and courage, often have difficulties in love and personal relationships due to the complexities of their double lives. The constant struggle between their secret identity and their superheroic role tends to generate internal and external conflicts that complicate their love relationships.

Additionally, the need to keep your identity secret to protect your loved ones creates trust barriers in your relationships. The fear of exposing their partners to danger or having their secret life discovered creates constant tensions and ethical dilemmas that distance them emotionally.

On the other hand, their commitment to justice often leads them to sacrifice their personal lives for the common good. The constant fight against crime, the responsibility of saving the world and the unpredictability of their life leads them to neglect their relationships.

Of course, although it is complicated, there are exceptions where superheroes manage to maintain successful relationships. In the case of Wonder Woman and Superman, it seemed like this could all be a lot easier. But the truth is that it has been quite the opposite.