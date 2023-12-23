The combat between Superman and a giant spider that we could have seen in the cinema.

If you are a regular reader of this website, you have almost certainly already seen the movie Flash (released this same year), in which, as you will remember, there were various cameos by different actors who have played superheroes in film or television, some of them already deceased, as is the case in the unforgettable George Reeves y Christopher Reeve.

And since we're talking about performers who have given life to Supermanwe cannot forget that, in this film, it also appears Nicholas Cage (an actor who also almost stepped into the shoes of the Man of Steel, although he never did) in a fight against a giant spider, a concept that had already been considered at the time for a movie. Superman which never came to fruition and in which Nicholas Cage He was also going to be the protagonist, as you will see if you continue reading this article.

Kevin Smith as screenwriter

It all started in the late 1990s, when Kevin Smith was required by the Warner Bros to express his opinion on the script of a movie about the man of steel titled Superman Reborn. A few days after having expressed that the text was very bad, Kevin Smith managed to be given the opportunity to take charge of rewriting the script, as long as his idea had the approval of the producer John Peters.

However, as Kevin Smith It wouldn't take long to discover, working with said producer was not going to be a bed of roses. The right actor to play Supermanaccording to his own words John Petersit was none other than Sean Pennbecause he had been fascinated by the murderous eyes that he had seen him wear in another film (and I want to be clear that if, after reading this, someone is wondering what that has to do with Superman, the editor of this article shares the same opinion). However, in case you need help imagining Sean Penn like the man of steel, just take a look at the image below.

The craziest ideas from producer John Peters

However, the most disconcerting thing still remained to be said, until John Peters He stated that he set three conditions: that Superman He did not wear his iconic suit, he did not fly or carry people with him and, in the third act of the film, he faced a giant spider.

If at this point, it seems quite evident that John Peters I knew very little about the character, since I wanted to deprive him of his main characteristics and go over his wide gallery of enemies to confront him with a huge bug, there was no doubt when Kevin Smith I speak of Kal-El y John Peters I had no idea who he was referring to.

Kevin Smith's departure from the project

Although the producer continued to suggest absurd ideas, which make us doubt the absurdity of releasing said film in the cinema, everything was put on hold when Tim Burtonwho was going to be the director of the film Supermanwhich, finally, was to be embodied by the aforementioned Nicholas Cagescrapped the script Kevin Smithsince he preferred that his own team take care of it.

The truth is that Kevin Smith It didn't bother him too much, since he had been paid for the script, even though it would never see the light of day, although the version of Tim Burton nor did it ever take off, since the last son of Krypton until the theatrical release of Superman Returns: The Return (2006), con Brandon Routh at the orders of Bryan Singer.

The appearance of the giant spider

However, that was not the only time Kevin Smith heard about John Peters. It turns out that, in 1999, the film was released in theaters Wild Wild West and you don't have to be a lynx to imagine who was going to be in charge of producing it, which served as an incentive for Kevin Smith went to the movies to get an idea of ​​what his movie could have been like. Superman. The final product only caught his attention when he saw a giant spider appear on the screen.

Therefore, John Peters Not only did he get a monster of that caliber to appear in a film produced by him, but he also planted the seed for a confrontation against Superman which, although briefly, we were able to contemplate in the aforementioned film of Flash.

However, it never rains to everyone's liking and it seems that Nicholas Cage was not at all satisfied with his cameo in the film of the scarlet speedster, as he himself explains in greater detail, especially after seeing that the box office result of the film was not what was expected.