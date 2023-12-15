Madelyn Cline (cordonpress) y Supergirl

The reboot of the DC Comics movies could bring this actress to the franchise to play Supergirl. She would be a great signing!

It is clear that actress Sasha Calle will not repeat as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in the next DC Comics films. So, they are already looking for a replacement and the latest information we have is that they are in talks with Madelyn Cline. Do you think she's a good choice to play Superman's cousin? Tell me your opinion in the comments section.

Madelyn Cline has become known thanks to the Netflix series Outer Banks, but we have also been able to see her in the movie Daggers in the Back: The Mystery of Glass Onion (2022). She also had small participations in series such as The Originals and Stranger Things. So, she is making a big name for herself in the film industry and playing Supergirl would be the ultimate push to global fame.

When will the character debut?

For now, we don't know James Gunn's exact plans for Supergirl, but there are strong rumors that he will debut in Superman: Legacy although it will probably be a cameo. So they will soon have to announce the actress who will play her, since they will soon start filming because they will premiere in the summer of 2025.

Up to 3 actresses have been rumored for the role in recent months. Madelyn Cline is not alone in the race to play Supergirl, as her competition could be Meg Donnelly whose most notable role is the 2018 mini-series Zombies, but she has also lent her voice to Kara Zor-El in the animated film Legion of Superheroes (2023), so he has experience with the character. Finally, we must not rule out Lili Reinhart, very famous for playing Betty Cooper in Riverdale.

Which of the three actresses do you like best for Supergirl? I prefer Madelyn Cline, but the fact that Meg Donnelly played the character earns her points. Although I am more interested in your opinion, what you can leave me in comments.

The Superman: Legacy movie will be released on July 11, 2025.

