Superbike reveals the “entry list” for the 2024 season

Twenty-three riders, seven of whom are Italian: these are the ones that immediately catch the eye when looking at the “entry list” of the 2024 World Superbike Championship. World champion Alvaro Bautista, winner in 2022 and 2023, will therefore have to contend with twenty-two fierce opponents, between confirmations, new faces and “changes” like those of rivals Toprak Razgatlioglu (who moved from Yamaha to BMW) and Jonathan Rea (from Kawasaki to Yamaha).

The tricolor patrol is large and will see seven centaurs from the Bel Paese at the start: curiosity for Nicolò Bulega, fresh winner of the Supersport World Championship, who will join Bautista in the top Ducati team, and for Andrea Iannone, who still astride the Panigale V4R, even if the “customers” of TEAM GO ELEVEN will return to racing after four years of forced stop.

The other Italian riders are Andrea Locatelli, Rea's teammate at PATA PROMETEON YAMAHA, Axel Bassani, representative of Kawasaki, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who will ride the Ducati of Team Motocorsa Racing, and Danilo Petrucci, also confirmed for the next season in the saddle to the Ducati Panigale V4R of the BARNI Spark Racing Team.

The 2024 World Superbike season will be made up of 12 rounds, each of which will award points for Race 1, Superpole Race and Race 2: it will take place, according to the calendar confirmed last October, at Phillip Island (Australia), Barcelona (Catalonia), Assen (Netherlands), Misano (Emilia Romagna), Donington Park (United Kingdom), Most (Czech Republic), Algarve (Portugal), Balaton (Hungary), Magny-Cours (France), Cremona (Italy), Aragon (in Spanish region of the same name) and Jerez (Spain).

These are all the riders of the 2024 SBK World Championship:

1 Alvaro Bautista (ESP) – Ducati Panigale V4R – Aruba.It Racing – Ducati

11 Nicolo Bulega (ITA) – Ducati Panigale V4R – Aruba.It Racing – Ducati

55 Andrea Locatelli (ITA) – Yamaha YZF R1 – PATA PROMETEON YAMAHA

65 Jonathan Rea (GBR) – Yamaha YZF R1 – PATA PROMETEON YAMAHA

22 Alex Lowes (GBR) – Kawasaki ZX-10RR – Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK

47 Axel Bassani (ITA) – Kawasaki ZX-10RR – Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK

77 Dominique Aegerter (SUI) – Yamaha YZF R1 – GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

87 Remy Gardner (AUS) – Yamaha YZF R1 – GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

7 Iker Lecuona (ESP) – Honda CBR1000 RR-R – Team HRC

97 Xavi Vierge (ESP) – Honda CBR1000 RR-R – Team HRC

21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi (ITA) – Ducati Panigale V4R – Motocorsa Racing Team

9 Danilo Petrucci (ITA) – Ducati Panigale V4R – BARNI Spark Racing Team

31 Garrett Gerloff (USA) – BMW M 1000 RR – Bonovo Action BMW

45 Scott Redding (GBR) – BMW M 1000 RR – Bonovo Action BMW

54 Toprak Razgatlioglu (TUR) – BMW M 1000 RR – ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

60 Michael van der Mark (NED) – BMW M 1000 RR – ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

29 Andrea Iannone (ITA) – Ducati Panigale V4R – TEAM GO ELEVEN

5 Philipp Oettl (GER) – Yamaha YZF R1 – GMT94 Yamaha

28 Bradley Ray (GBR) – Yamaha YZF R1 – Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team

27 Adam Norrodin (MAS) – Honda CBR1000 RR-R – PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda

95 Tarran Mackenzie (GBR) – Honda CBR1000 RR-R – PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda

53 Tito Rabat (ESP) – Kawasaki ZX-10RR – Kawasaki Puccetti Racing

14 Sam Lowes (GBR) – Ducati Panigale V4R – ELF Marc VDS Racing Team